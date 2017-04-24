Famous faces of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stop in Colorado cafe

Mark Belcher
3:57 PM, Apr 24, 2017
DILLON, Colo. — Colorado plays host to many famous people year round between skiing, hiking and a trendy metro area or two. This weekend, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel were spotted enjoying local hotspots. 

The powerhouse couple were specifically spotted at the Arapahoe Cafe and Pub on Sunday in Dillon, Colorado. 

A Lake Dillon hotspot, many locals enjoy the food, and the restaurant enjoys favorable ratings near five stars on several food rating sites. 

It's not known what Timberlake and Biel were doing in Colorado, but Biel grew up in the region, attending Fairview High School in Boulder. 

