Expectant Family's car stolen from front yard on the morning of baby's delivery

LITTLETON, Colo. -- It was a rough start for the Morgan family out of Littleton.

Mom's Caesarean was scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Littleton Adventist Hospital. Justin Morgan pulled out of the garage in his Kia Sorento. He had to get a few things, including helping his pregnant wife to the car.

Morgan tells Denver7 he was only away from the car a few seconds when he turned around and noticed a thief making his move.

"The minute I turned around I saw someone jumping in the car. He put the car in reverse. All the doors were open. The back gate was open on the car. He knocked me to the ground," Justin said.

Just like that, the car was gone.

For the Morgans, the car was the least of their concerns. It's what was inside that meant the most to them.

Mom's wallet and identification were inside, along with maternity merchandise and custom baby gifts. Something else was in the car that came directly from Dad.

"I had written a letter to my unborn child that I wanted him or her to open when he or she was 18 years old," he said.

Morgan hopes the thief will have a change of heart and at least return what was inside the car.

"The things that are important to my family and to my wife and my baby, those are the things I'm pretty positive don't mean anything to you," he said.

The good news: mom and baby are doing just fine. Little Reece Everly Morgan was born at 1:08 p.m. on Friday. She's a healthy 7 pounds 4 ounces.

The Morgans are asking for you help. If you see their gray 2014 KIA Sorento with license plate 548-ZHO, call police.