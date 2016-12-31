Early morning condo fire forces dozens from homes on New Year's Eve

DENVER, Colo. – Several people were displaced, and one person was seriously injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of a condo complex in Denver early Saturday morning.

Denver Fire crews responded to the Morningside Condo complex on Poplar Street and Hamilton Place at 1 a.m.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the second floor of the complex located at 3450 South Poplar Street.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway, although a man approached Denver7 crews and said he was responsible.

"I fell asleep after about a cigarette or two, and the second cigarette must've caught on fire in a box or an ashtray," said Aaron Kilbourne. "My mom panicked and tried to put it out immediately, and it was too much."

He said he is not a resident at the complex, but was visiting his mother when the fire happened.

"I'm really sorry Morningside. I didn't know what was going to happen tonight," Kilbourne told Denver7 cameras.

In the end, condos on the 2nd through 4th floors were damaged.

Multiple residents had to be rescued from their balconies. Denver Fire hasn’t released the exact number of those displaced.

However, Red Cross representatives said their early estimates found people living in seven units would need housing assistance.

Fire officials said there was at least one serious injury. Crews had to perform CPR on a woman, who was later taken to the hospital. Conditions of those affected by the fire have not been released.

Denver Fire said the department triaged 27 individuals when they arrived- treating and releasing five people on-scene. Four others were taken to the hospital.

Three families in three separate units were displaced by the fire, although several other units were affected by water and smoke.

Denver Fire reports two cats were killed.

Crews were called back to the scene before 6 a.m. for a debris pile that began smoldering.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.