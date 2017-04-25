Downtown Denver sees $5 billion in visitor spending

DENVER — The Denver hotel market is booming. Recent data released from the Downtown Denver Partnership states Denver tourism welcomed 16.4 million overnight visitors who spent $5 billion in 2016. With more hotel sites under construction, they're all just trying to keep up with the growth in the city.

The report released by the partnership said Downtown Denver currently has 35 hotels with a total of 9,500 hotel rooms. The report went on to state in the past five years, revenue per available room is up 26 percent; average daily room rate is up 20 percent and occupancy is up 5 percent for the downtown Denver hotel market.

The Maven Hotel on Wazee Street is a new addition that opened its doors to visitors in late March. The partnership's report said in the past five years, nine hotels were added with a total of 1,800 new rooms and four hotels are currently under construction.