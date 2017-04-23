Douglas County deputies find man who escaped custody near C-470

Mostly Cloudy
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies searched Tuesday afternoon for an inmate who escaped from a vehicle near C-470 and South Quebec Street around 3 p.m.
Law enforcement searched near C-470 and Quebec Tuesday afternoon for Jacob Breckstead, who escaped from custody.
DENVER – Douglas County sheriff’s deputies ended their search for an inmate who escaped from a vehicle near C-470 and South Quebec Street around 2 p.m Tuesday.
Jacob Beckstead, 18, was in Department of Youth Corrections custody for non-violent charges before he escaped, according to the sheriff's office
Beckstead was back in custody early Sunday morning.
