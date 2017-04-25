DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Douglas County salesman was arrested after deputies say he performed a sex act in front of a teen inside her home and inappropriately touched another victim.

Antron Fogler, 51, is facing charges of indecent exposure, unlawful sexual conduct, and second-degree burglary.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Fogler aggressively insisted that a 19-year-old resident let him into her Highlands Ranch home to use the bathroom the afternoon of April 19. After he gained entry, Fogler allegedly inappropriately touched the victim and performed a sex act on himself in front of her.

Another victim reported that Fogler questioned her about her husband’s location before entering her home and also touching her, deputies say.

Deputies located Fogler shortly after the incidents were reported and took him into custody. He is currently being housed in the Douglas County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to take precautions when dealing with door-to-door sales people.