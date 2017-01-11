Douglas County Schools suicide prevention program gifted thousands by sheriff's office

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:39PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:13PM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:27AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A suicide prevention program aimed at helping Douglas County school students just got a big boost from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to the tune of $25,000.
The donation by Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock came after he maxed out his federally allotted amount from the asset forfeiture fund.
“It’s essentially drug money that has been seized from drug dealers and folks who have abandoned drug money,” said Spurlock.
Sources of Strength is a program in its fourth year, and organizers say it’s running strong.
Program organizers said the program is a way to train school students how to help their peers who might be suffering from mental health, drug or alcohol addiction, bullying and threats of school violence.
Through training of our students and our caring adults, we become empowered to become connectors to hope, help and strength,” said Staci McCormack, who’s the prevention and school culture coordinator for Douglas County Schools. “Because it is based on the philosophy of being a culture shifter, impact is immediate.”
The program is set to run at least 10 years. Sheriff Spurlock said the donation of $25,000 is going to be an ongoing annual donation to help the ongoing cycle of students who move through Douglas County Schools.
“If we can train other students to be mentors and to be on the lookout for those who are either involved in bullying or suicide indicators, and we can save a young child, then the $25,000 is clearly worth it,” said Sheriff Spurlock.
“This money is going to go directly to the school that is going to go right to train the trainers for these kids that can essentially help other children save their life,” said Sheriff Spurlock.
Sheriff Spurlock said just as every suicide death is a tragedy, the calls for those who are suicidal are also a stress on his deputies, as well as other agencies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 that last year alone there were 762 mental health holds, of which the majority are suicidal people, and 25 suicide deaths in the county in 2016.
“Unfortunately, the coroner [identifies] if the person dies, but my office, my deputies that are working on the scene that are trying to get the person to the hospital. It impacts the healthcare system and so it is a significant impact across the board for our society,” said Sheriff Spurlock.
The goal of these agencies is to reduce the total number of suicides to zero.