DENVER (AP) — Rising property valuations in Denver might lead to homeowners paying increased property taxes.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that county assessors have announced spikes in median home property valuations.

The spikes range from about 17 percent for single-family homes in Douglas County to 40 percent for all homes in Adams County.

An assessor says neighborhoods that had among the lower property values in 2014 are seeing the largest percentage increases in Denver.

Property owners have until June 1 to question the value that assessors came up with. Next year's tax notices will go out in early January, at which point it will be too late to contest a property's valuation.