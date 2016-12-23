Denver7's Nicole Brady plays anchor in films

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
DENVER -- Have you ever seen an anchor or reporter in a movie and recognized them from your own local TV station? Hollywood has a long tradition of using real newscasters to play those roles in movies. Denver7's own Nicole Brady is one of them!
This week, Westword interviewed Nicole about her roles in movies while she was working as an anchor at KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico. New Mexico has grown its film industry by providing large tax incentives to productions.
"A few other people from KOB have been in TV shows and movies over the years," Nicole told Westword. She says she still had to audition, going up against other local actors.
"I have two little kids. I never get to go to the movies anymore," she told Westword.
Nicole also played the role of a news anchor in the Matthew McConaughey film "Gold" which comes out in theaters in January 2017. Since the story takes place in the '80s, Nicole got to be an anchor in shoulder pads, and big hair. She even makes a very brief appearance in the trailer.
Other film roles include an announcer in the George Lopez movie, "Spare Parts," and a newscaster in the Mel Gibson movie, "Blood Father".
The article in Westword notes that New Mexico allots $50 million dollars per year in incentives for film and television productions. Colorado, by comparison, offers only $3 million dollars per year. In 2013, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez signed a bill raising the tax credit for productions to up to 30 percent. It was dubbed the "Breaking Bad bill," named for the hugely popular show filmed and set in Albuquerque.
Nicole told Westword if Colorado ever becomes as popular with Hollywood as New Mexico, she would love to play a newscaster in the movies again someday. For now, she's very content with her job at Denver7.
Nicole Brady anchors the First Alert breaking news desk during Denver7 morning's news from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and covers news throughout the community.