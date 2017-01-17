Denver woman, 18, confirmed among those killed in Mexican nightclub shooting

DENVER – A Denver woman is the one U.S. citizen killed in a nightclub shooting in Mexico early Monday morning, ABC News has confirmed.

Alejandra Villanueva, 18, died in the shooting at the club in Playa del Carmen, which killed at least four others and injured at least 12.

The shooting happened during an electronic music festival, The BPM Festival, that had brought people from across the world to the beach resort.

Organizers for the festival said a lone gunman opened fire at the Blue Parrot club, killing at least three security team members.

Villanueva’s brother, Robert Aaron Martinez, confirmed his sister had died in the shooting.

“She was a hard worker. She was always looking out for my mom and my little brothers,” Martinez said of his sister in a statement to ABC News. “She was working and going to college, and pretty much the only one helping my mom.”

A GoFundMe page Martinez started said Villanueva was in college and working, and that she helped provide for her ill mother and younger siblings.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.