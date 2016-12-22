Denver Toys for Tots 'swamped with toys' after reporting dramatic drop in donations

DENVER -- The community has come out in force and now thousands of families will have a brighter holiday. Toys for Tots said Wednesday that it has reached its goal after reporting a dramatic decrease in donations last week.

Sergeant Jon Kilpela said the organization is “swamped with toys” and that they are not able to handle any more donations.

Wednesday’s news is a stark contrast from last week. The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program had received about 100,000 requests for toys but was only able to fill 10,000.

"The community just stepped it up and as you can see there’s an abundance of toys, the toys just started coming in," said Tasha Gallegos, Toys for Tots Volunteer Coordinator.

The bleak news compelled many to take action. With community donations and a huge truck toy drop off, the 17,000 square foot Toys for Tots warehouse is full.

An anonymous donor with Mattel contributed 50,000 toys. The need also spurred Denver area Chick-fil-A stores to organize a toy drive. They collected 3,000 toys in one day.

"I was in tears the moment that I heard, especially as behind as they were that kids weren’t going to have toys this Christmas," said Kevin Brock, a Chick-fil-A owner.

Volunteers are still needed to help sort all the toys by age group. Anyone can volunteer at the main warehouse, located at 3410 Brighton Blvd in Denver's RiNo district. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

More than 47,000 requests and have been filled so far.

