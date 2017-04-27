Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:58PM MDT expiring April 29 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 5:55PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 2:51PM MDT expiring April 27 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 2:15PM MDT expiring April 30 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 27 at 1:49PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Freeze Warning issued April 27 at 1:18PM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 9:24AM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Las Animas
Freeze Watch issued April 27 at 4:23AM MDT expiring April 28 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued April 25 at 8:54PM MDT expiring April 28 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
DENVER – It’s happened to most dog owners: You take your four-legged friend out for a hike or some other excursion in the car, and on the way home you need to stop to run an errand or get a bite to eat.
You can’t take your dog with you, but leaving your pet in the car can be dangerous if it’s hot out. Even when it’s 70 degrees, it takes a matter of minutes for the temperature inside your car to reach unsafe levels. What do you do?
Denver-based startup PuppTech thinks it has a solution with a small device called the PuppComm, which works kind of like a baby monitor for your dog.
The device tracks the temperature and humidity in your car and sends the data to your smartphone in real time, so you can monitor if conditions are getting unsafe. The device also features a microphone so you can hear if your dog is barking or in distress.
It’s not a substitute for keeping an eye on your dog, but it can help in situations where you don’t have a choice but to leave the dog in your vehicle, says PuppTech CEO William Loopesko.
“People are doing this and people want to do this and it’s normal,” Loopesko said about leaving dogs in cars, and he wants to make sure people can do so as safely as possible, if they have to.
Loopesko said he hopes to eventually partner with manufacturers of portable cooling systems so they can be integrated with PuppComm to keep your dog comfortable and safe.
Each PuppComm comes with large window stickers the dog owner can place in their car to alert passersby of the technology. Using a code on the sticker, a passerby can even get a text message update on the temperature in the car or contact the owner.
Creating PuppComm isn’t about enabling dog owners to be reckless or irresponsible, Loopesko said. The device is made for use during a quick trip to a store or a restaurant – situations in which you have to leave your dog behind because they’re not allowed inside.
“Nobody got a dog just to leave it at home,” Loopesko said. “We’re trying to promote loving, responsible dog ownership.”
PuppTech is currently taking pre-orders for the PuppComm system. Loopesko said he hopes to have the first batch of devices shipped out by the end of the summer, with full retail sales to begin in time for the holiday season.