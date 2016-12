Denver ranks 4th in list of cyberattacked, infected cities

DENVER -- Colorado was once part of the 'Wild Wild West' but not all residents know they're still on the frontier -- that is the cyber frontier in which bullets were traded for viruses.

According to a new study by Denver's Webroot, the city ranks fourth on a list of cities with infected internet users. Only Houston, Chicago and Phoenix have more infected internet users than Denver.

With Denver boasting nearly 40,000 infected internet users, the internet security company says the city isn't necessarily representative of all of Colorado.

According to Webroot, Colorado is only ranked 15th nationwide for infected computers and devices. Its population ranks 23rd among all states.

Webroot says it's not hard for internet users to avoid being hacked or infected on their devices. In addition to employing security services like Webroot, they encourage the following:

Turn off Bluetooth on your device when not using it Use your credit card, not debit card when making purchases online Beware of tier-two-level contests that are after your sensitive data. Don’t use public wifi. Use your phone’s cellular connection instead. Make sure you are on the site you think you are. (using Amazon.net instead of Amazon.com for example)

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.