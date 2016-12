Denver ranked one of the top places to celebrate the holidays

DENVER -- According to studies, there aren't many places in which a person can celebrate the holiday season in better than Denver.

A summary of insights by Infogroup, a business data provider, revealed that Denver boasts a host of businesses in the metro area that can make or break a celebration during the holidays.

Denver ranked No. 3 on the list, beating out even New York, N.Y. What helped? The high concentration of beer, wine and liquor retailers, bakeries, ham specialty shops, Christmas lights and decoration stores and Christmas tree retailers.

Rounding out the top 10 are as follows:

Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island Denver, Colorado New York, New York Baltimore, Maryland Detroit, Michigan Boston, Massachusetts Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Rochester, New York

