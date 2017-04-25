Denver pots shops allowed to stay open until 10 p.m.

DENVER – People in Denver who get those late-night hankerings for marijuana will now have more options.



Dispensaries in the city can now stay open until 10 p.m. beginning May 1. That's three hours later than the current rules.

The Denver City Council voted to extend hours Monday, saying it will help Denver shops better compete with neighboring cities.

Aurora, Boulder and Commerce City already allow their shops to stay open until 10 p.m., while shops in Glendale and Edgewater can stay open until midnight.

There are 218 dispensaries in Denver.

