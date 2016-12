DENVER – Denver Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash the seriously injured a pedestrian Friday night.

The driver of a white truck with a white camper shell struck the pedestrian in the 2400 block of California Street.

The truck was las seen driving away eastbound on California Street.

The pedestrian suffered serious bodily injuries, according to police.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.