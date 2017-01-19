Denver man formally charged with arson for allegedly using Molotov cocktail to burn own home

Blair Miller
11:36 AM, Jan 19, 2017
Martin Schenck

DENVER – A Denver man has been formally charged with arson and use of an incendiary device or explosive for allegedly using a Molotov cocktail to light his home on fire on Jan. 8.

Martin Schenck, 59, faces two counts of use of an explosive or incendiary device, one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, four counts of explosive or incendiary device possession, and eight counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Schenck allegedly intentionally started the fire at his home at 672 S. Irving St. by using a Molotov cocktail.

Police say they allegedly found four weapons and six more Molotov cocktails at Schenck’s home. They had been called out to the home after a shot spotter picked up noises in the area.

Schenck remains in custody at the Denver Detention Center on a $50,000 bond and is next due in court Friday for his second advisement.

