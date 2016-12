Denver International Airport says nursing rooms coming for new mothers in spring 2017

DENVER – As we enter one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, new mothers traveling through Denver International Airport won’t find any specific nursing rooms, though the airport says they are coming next spring.

Though DIA is one of the highest-trafficked airports in the country, it is among few that do not have specified breastfeeding pods or mothers’ areas.

The airport advises young families and mothers use the family bathrooms, which are single-stall, in the meantime.

It says it is currently finalizing the design for the nursing rooms and that construction on them should begin early next year. The nursing rooms are expected to be completed and ready for use by next spring.

“We understand that many passengers are looking for a more comfortable place, so we are making this amenity a priority,” said DIA Senior Public Information Office Heath Montgomery.

In the meantime, if your young family is traveling elsewhere this holiday season, here is a list of airports that do have some sort of private nursing room:

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Love Field

John F. Kennedy

San Francisco

Seattle-Tacoma

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Houston

San Jose

Indianapolis

Milwaukee

Newark

San Diego

La Guardia

Jacksonville

Oakland

Palm Beach

San Antonio

Spokane

Austin

Charlotte

New Orleans

There are also a handful of apps, including the Mamava Lactation Suite Locator and the Moms Pump Here app, that can help mothers find places to breastfeed or pump. Several websites also list other places aside from airports that offer nursing and pumping rooms.

