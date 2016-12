Denver home market now 3rd least affordable in the U.S.

DENVER -- The mountains, the sunshine and a robust economy -- it's no wonder why Denver is such a hot real estate market.

If you're already a homeowner in metro Denver, you've seen an average of 10 percent growth this year in your home's value.

But, there's a downside.



If you don't yet own a home, newly released data from ATTOM Data Solutions shows Denver proper is now the third lowest in home affordability in the country.

The median home price has skyrocketed to $352,800.

Leading economists say while a slowdown is eventually guaranteed, it's not in the short-term forecast, which is pricing many out of the market.

"I would have loved to come back to Denver. I actually grew up in Denver,” said Megan Frenzel. on her recent search for a home. “But the pricing market did not work."

"Eventually, in four or five years when everything stabilizes and when we have newly-built houses, the housing prices won't be that high," said Dr. Kishore Kulkarni, professor of economics at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Kulkarni says in the short-term, the housing market will continue its growth pattern.

There is some good news – but only if you're looking to leave Denver.

Nationally, the home affordability index is down about 13 points from this time a year ago.



