Denver celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy with annual 'marade'

DENVER (AP) — Several thousand people walked through snowy Denver to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in the city's 31st annual "marade".
The Denver Post reports that the crowd that made its way down the city's main street, Colfax Avenue, Monday chanted and held up signs expressing love for King and opposition to Donald Trump.
The crowd was smaller than in the last two years. Organizer Vern Howard blamed the weather and a disruption last year by Black Lives Matters.
This year during opening speeches by lawmakers, some in the crowd heckled Republican congressman Mike Coffman because of his vote to repeal the federal health care law. He continued speaking and participated in the marade.