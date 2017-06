DENVER – A pair of suspected car thieves apparently can’t help but continue to break the law as they drive around in the ill-gotten vehicle.

A red-light camera at West 6th Avenue and Kalamath snapped a picture earlier this month of the two suspects still driving the victim’s car.

Denver Police say the two stole the 1998 black four-door Honda from South Lowell Boulevard on May 24.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.