Denver area's first baby of 2017 born minutes after midnight

Robert Garrison
2:57 PM, Jan 1, 2017
parker | baby | first | 2017
PARKER, Colo. -- The first baby born in the Denver metro area came into the world at 12:03 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Baby Laila was born at Parker Adventist Hospital to the proud parents of Lacey and Mikail Abdel-Khaliq.

Laila is the couple’s second child; they are also parents to 4-year-old Mikail Jr. Lacey coincidentally works in the lab at Parker Adventist Hospital as a night shift medical technician.

The couple celebrated the birth of Laila and the new year with sparkling cider and blow horns!

