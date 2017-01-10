CU Buffaloes assistant coach Joe Tumpkin suspended from team amid police investigation

BOULDER, Colo. -- Just days after the University of Colorado Boulder agreed with Head Coach Mike MacIntyre on a contract extension through 2021, one of MacIntyre's assistant coaches has been suspended from his position at the school.

CU Boulder's Athletic Director's office confirmed Joe Tumpkin, an assistant coach of the team, has been indefinitely suspended after police opened an official investigation into the Broomfield man's personal life.

Tumpkin's ex-girlfriend filed for a temporary protection order in Boulder County Courts in December over allegations of domestic abuse.

Courts granted her order, and will hear her argument for a permanent protection order on Jan. 31, when she returns to court.

Meanwhile, police confirm they are investigating the allegations of abuse, but say they can't release any details as the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Tumpkin was regarded a viable candidate to be elevated to Defensive Coordinator for the team after Jim Leavitt exited the team for an opportunity at Oregon.

His chances at the job, and his overall job security, may be in jeopardy, however. Athletic Director Rick George told Denver7 he is very concerned.

"I am very concerned by the allegations, which don't reflect the high conduct standards I have for our student-athletes and staff. Joe Tumpkin has been suspended indefinitely from his coaching duties, pending the outcome of the court process," George said.

Denver7 will update this story when more details are learned and when additional court documents are obtained.

