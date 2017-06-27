Boulder Valley School District, CU recognized for serving well-sourced food

BOULDER, Colo. – Districts across the country are trying to change the way school lunch is perceived among students and parents by offering more well-sourced healthy options.

But one Colorado district appears to be ahead of the curve when it comes to making healthy food a permanent part of the lunch menu.

Boulder Valley School District made the 2017 Good Food 100 list, a national survey that typically recognizes restaurants for serving well-sourced and sustainable food.

All restaurants and food service operations can participate in The Good Food 100 survey, but only those independently verified will make the list.

The University of Colorado Boulder dining service landed on the list as well.