Correctional Youth Security Officer charged with sexually assaulting two females in custody

DENVER -- A person in a position of trust allegedly sexually assaulted two underage females in custody at a local youth detention center.

The Denver District Attorney announced Tuesday that Correctional Youth Security Officer Armando Torres faces charges of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Torres, who is on leave from the Gilliam Youth Detention Center, is accused of having sexual contact with two girls in separate interactions on April, November and December of 2016.

Officers took Torres into custody on Dec. 11, and he's since been released on a $50,000 bond. He'll return to court on Jan. 13 to have a second advisement.

