Construction suspended to make way for heavy traffic in Colorado

DENVER -- It may come as no surprise to Colorado drivers: roads are going to get clogged this week. What may come as a surprise is the decision by the State of Colorado to suspend all construction and projects that might add to the problem.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, all construction projects will be halted -- unless they're deemed an emergency.

AAA Colorado provided data suggesting travel via car is at its highest during the New Year holidays, and warned drivers that I-25, along the Front Range, and I-70, west of Denver, will likely be the most clogged roadways.

For those heading into the mountains, the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels are expected to cram through 44,000 vehicles a day.

Last year, over 222,000 vehicles passed through the tunnels over New Year's weekend.

