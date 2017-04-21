Colorado's unemployment rate lowest in the nation, lowest in 40 years

Kurt Sevits
11:44 AM, Apr 21, 2017
In this Oct. 1, 2015 photo, a shopper walks past a store with a "Help Wanted" sign in the window, in New York. The Labor Department said Friday, Dec. 18, 2015 that jobless rates fell in 27 states, rose in 11, and were unchanged in 12 states. Employers added jobs in 35 states, while employment fell in 14. Montanaís job total was flat last month. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Mark Lennihan
Copyright Associated Press

DENVER – Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped in March to the lowest level since the mid-70s.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the state’s unemployment rate last month was 2.6 percent.

In addition to being the lowest unemployment rate since 1976, it’s also the lowest rate in the United States.

The national unemployment rate was also down in March to 4.5 percent.

CDLE said the decrease in unemployment in Colorado is due to more people entering the workforce. According to a survey of households, the number of people actively participating in the workforce increased by 10,500 from the month before and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased by 19,500.

The biggest employment gains were in the leisure/hospitality, financial activities, education and health services industries.

