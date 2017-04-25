Colorado's only all-girl robotics team hoping to bring home trophy from World Championships

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Robots have taken over the after-school program at Sunset Middle School in Longmont.

Teyya, Nefelli, Dahra and Emma make up the only all-girl robotics team in Colorado, and this week, Team “Tech-No-Logic” is at the Vex Robotics World Championships in Kentucky.

“We’re just a team and just because we’re all girls doesn’t mean we’re especially special,” Nefelli told Denver7’s Jason Gruenauer when he stopped in for a pre-trip practice session.

At the competition, they will race the robot they built, which they affectionately call “Snorlax Junior,” and control him as he crosses bridges and puts small objects into goals.

The girls know they’re setting a good example.

“Spreading the word out that girls can do this and it’s amazing,” Dahra said.

“It’s not just a thing for guys,” Emma added. “It’s for all genders.”

Their advisor says the competition is a great way to help students learn about something they might want to do later in their lives.

It’s just a bonus that the lesson could mean coming home with a big trophy.