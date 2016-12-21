Colorado's growth rate of 1.68 percent was 7th in nation from July 2015-16

DENVER – Colorado was the seventh fastest-growing state between July 2015 and July 2016 in terms of population percentage, and more than 90,000 people moved to the state in that time period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 91,726 people who came to the state between last summer and this past summer amounted to a 1.68 percent population increase.

The U.S. as a whole saw a population growth of 2.2 million people, or 0.7 percent.

With the added people, Colorado’s population as of July was estimated at 5.54 million people.

Texas, Florida and California saw the highest overall population growth in terms of people; in terms of percentages, Utah, Nevada and Idaho saw the highest population growth.

Colorado ranked eighth in terms of the number of people who moved to the state – far ahead of ninth-place Oregon, which added 68,831 people.

Of the new people, 30,300 were new births (compared to deaths) in Colorado, and 60,700 people moved here from other states. Florida saw the highest migration growth at 95 percent, while nearly 90 percent of California’s growth came from new births.

The Census Bureau said Colorado ranked seventh in job growth. Between 2010 and 2016, Colorado ranks fourth – behind North Dakota, Texas and Utah – in terms of its average annual growth rate, which was1.6 percent over that time period.

