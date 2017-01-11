Colorado Springs considers new ordinance to curb panhandling

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs is once again looking to curb panhandling, this time by trying to keep people off medians.
The Gazette reports that the City Council is considering an ordinance that would slap panhandlers, vendors, pamphlet distributors and anyone else on unsafe medians with fines of up to $2,500 and jail time up to six months.
The move comes one year after Colorado Springs was forced to repeal panhandling ordinances and later to eliminate its debtors prison after legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.
The new law will likely be able to avoid an ACLU challenge because it focuses on safety issues. The proposed ordinance targets specific medians where accidents have occurred or are likely.