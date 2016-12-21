Colorado reacts to German Christmas market attack

DENVER -- The attack at the Christmas market in Berlin is hitting close to home in Colorado. Denver is home to one of the largest Christmas markets in the U.S.

The Denver Christkindl Market runs from November through this Friday.

“We have really, really good products here with the pretzels,” said Norman Lorscheid, with Styria Bakery. “Because everybody loves pretzels.”

Lorscheid says he’s both sad and angry about the Berlin truck attack.

“I think it’s a good thing to take in refugees, but you also have to have a system in place that is able to do it securely,” Lorscheid said.

Security at the Denver market is on duty 24/7.

“We have someone out here all day and all night,” said a security officer. “We are keeping the vendors safe.”

Walter Neuhold is a German chef. “I think what happened in Berlin is terrible,” Neuhold said. “It makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. These markets should be about smiling and celebrating life.”

