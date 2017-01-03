Colorado man finds biological father through DNA match after decades long search

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- It started as a romance half-way around the world shortly after WWII. When it ended, there was a baby, but a young mother and father went their separate ways and a son never knew his father, until now.



Ron Frohm is 61 years old. He was born in 1955 to a 17-year-old girl who was living in Japan with her parents. Her father was in the military and stationed there.

Frohm’s mother met a young man in the Navy, but never knew his full name.

“She got pregnant with me, but they didn’t stay together,” said Frohm.

“I didn't know until I was probably 17 or 18 that the person who raised me was not my real dad," Frohm said.

Frohm searched for his birth father for decades.



"I even checked Naval records,” he said. “But, because of the name my mother had, Benjamin, nothing was showing up."

Frohm would learn later that his father’s name was actually Benito.

Frohm’s search even included several conversations with private investigators.

"They wanted a lot of money,” he said. “And I just didn't have that kind of money."

Then, two months ago -- he discovered ancestry.com and ordered the DNA kit for about $100.

Three weeks later, he was matched with dozens in the database, including two very close matches.

"My niece and nephew from my dad's side," Frohm said.

Within days, he found his dad -- 81-year-old Benito Cabrera near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I really found him,” he said.

"He didn't deny it for half a second," said Frohm’s girlfriend, Pauline. “I was so happy for them both.”

Their first conversation on the phone lasted two hours. A photo of his dad reveals an uncanny resemblance.

"This is the best holiday season I've ever had in my life," Frohm said. "He may not be here to teach me to throw a ball or anything like that, but we can talk - while he's still here. The first thing I want to do is - I want to see my dad. That's what I want to do."

As for the dad, he, too, searched for his son for years but only knew the woman he had the child with as Jackie. Not her real name, which is Joyce.



Ron and Benito talk every day on the phone.



Ron is planning to visit his dad as soon as he can save enough money to make the trip.

“I asked him if I could call him dad and he said he would be honored. He asked if he could call me son and I said, ‘Dad, I've been waiting for this for a long time. A long time.’”

Frohm says he plans to legally change his last name to Cabrera and his middle name to Benito as soon as he gets the chance.

