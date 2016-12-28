Colorado judges seek major pay raise in 2017

DENVER (AP) — Colorado judges are asking for more than double the pay raise of a typical state employee in 2017.

The Denver Post reports that in the Judicial Branch's budget presentation Chief Justice Nancy Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court requested a 3.15 percent raise of judges and certain staff members, in addition to the 2.5 percent across-the-board pay raise Gov. John Hickenlooper proposed in his annual budget.

Rice's proposal also calls for another 3.15 percent raise in 2018 in addition to any cost-of-living adjustments made for state employees.

Judge pay currently ranges from about $152,000 to $176,000 and Rice says the series of raises would bring Colorado more in line with comparable states. The additional raises are expected to cost the judicial branch $2.4 million next year.

