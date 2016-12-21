Colorado gets $29 million in federal funds to help homeless

Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 2:05PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 9:49PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
DENVER (AP) -- The federal government is distributing $29 million in grant money to dozens of Colorado organizations that work to combat homelessness.
The Denver Post reports that 79 homeless housing and service programs will split the funds announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday. The money will help provide housing and support services to homeless individuals across the state.
The department's spokeswoman in Denver, Christine Bauman, says the organizations have to apply for the Continuum of Care grant money, which is distributed each year.
The grants also fund programs that focus on job training, health care, substance abuse treatment and child care.
Colorado's $29 million award is part of nearly $2 billion that was distributed by the housing department nationally.