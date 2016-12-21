Colorado gets $29 million in federal funds to help homeless

DENVER (AP) -- The federal government is distributing $29 million in grant money to dozens of Colorado organizations that work to combat homelessness.

The Denver Post reports that 79 homeless housing and service programs will split the funds announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday. The money will help provide housing and support services to homeless individuals across the state.

The department's spokeswoman in Denver, Christine Bauman, says the organizations have to apply for the Continuum of Care grant money, which is distributed each year.

The grants also fund programs that focus on job training, health care, substance abuse treatment and child care.

Colorado's $29 million award is part of nearly $2 billion that was distributed by the housing department nationally.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.