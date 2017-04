DENVER — Casual Fridays are a day where many choose to wear their favorite, comfortable clothes to their offices, but on #CollegeFriday, many donned gear bearing the insignias of their schools of choice.

The hashtag trended Friday across the nation, but Colorado uniquely represented its schools, with dozens sending out photos of college gear. See some below:

Today is #CollegeFriday!



Show us your school spirit by posting a photo of yourself wearing your favorite college gear. We'll RT our favs! pic.twitter.com/gpDtayqmnC — CO Dept of Higher Ed (@CoHigherEd) April 21, 2017

Colorado schools were well represented, with everybody suggesting their school is No. 1!

Today at DSF, we are celebrating #CollegeFriday! Federico, advisor at West, is repping @CUSystem! Which schools are you repping today? pic.twitter.com/LQ0RbThtRm — Denver Scholarship (@DenvScholarFdtn) April 21, 2017

Some showed their absolute overflowing pride. We count about 10 Buffaloes in this photo.

CU or CSU? You decide.

This one has a diverse number of schools, but we spot at least three from Colorado!

We'll take a little Pueblo pride any day.

What picture was your favorite? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter, and check out our gallery of the top colleges in the state!

