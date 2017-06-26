ASPEN, Colo. – This home might just make your dreams come true.
John Oates, half of the musical duo Hall and Oates, is selling his 4.3-acre ranch near Aspen for $6 million.
Listed by Scott Davidson of Aspen Associates Realty, Little Woody Creek Ranch features a five-bedroom house and several outbuildings.
The main residence at the ranch has a rustic log cabin feel with vaulted ceilings and lots of exposed wood throughout. One of the home’s bedrooms is set up as a caretaker’s quarters with a separate entrance and its own kitchen.
The property surrounding the home is fully irrigated and includes several outbuildings, including a heated studio, tool shed, dog run, garage and loafing shed.