ASPEN, Colo. – Melanie Griffith is once again trying to sell her home in Aspen.

The actor recently listed the 5-bedroom home for $6,370,000.

Variety reports Griffith and ex-husband Antonio Banderas previously listed the home for nearly $10 million in 2015.

Situated on two acres, the home boasts beautiful views of the surrounding forest, with floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple decks.

Inside, natural wood, vaulted ceilings and a two-story stone fireplace lend a cozy but luxurious feel to the home.

The listing agents on the property are Tony DiLucia, Chris Flynn and Colter Smith of Aspen Associates Realty.

For more information on the home, log on to aspenassociatesrealty.com.

