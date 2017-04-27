ASPEN, Colo. – An Aspen home that just sold this week is the most expensive home sale there in several years.

Originally listed at $42,500,000, the property located at 343 Willoughby Way sold on Monday for $30 million.

The home’s listing broker, Craig Morris with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, said the home is the most expensive sale in Pitkin County since December 2013, when a home there sold for $44 million.

In addition to the five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the home features an office with its own fireplace, a massage room, steam room, wine storage for 2,000 bottles, media room and exercise room.

Oh, and we can’t forget the pool and hot tub.

