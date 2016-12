Colorado doctor accused of improper exam of teen has license suspended

DENVER – The Colorado Medical Board suspendered the license of a doctor accused of performing an inappropriate examination on a teen.

The board said Dr. Michael J. Brazelton “performed an unnecessary and ungloved physical examination” of a teenage patient’s genital and anal areas when the patient presented with symptoms of a cold. Prior disciplinary history also was considered, the public document stated.

Brazelton’s license to practice medicine in Colorado was stripped effective Dec. 20 and will remain in effect until proceedings for suspension or revocation are resolved.

