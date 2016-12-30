Colorado company to test nuclear waste component

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A Colorado company is tapped to solve a lingering problem at the government's top lab for nuclear research in Idaho. 

Government scientists haven't figured out how to safely dispose of radioactive waste, so Hazen Research in Golden will start testing a solution on a much smaller-scale next month. 

The hope is to turn the liquid waste into solid pellets so that it can be stored easier. 

The failure of the treatment facility to process 900,000 gallons of high-level nuclear waste stored at the 890-square-mile Energy Department site in eastern Idaho has caused the federal agency to violate a 1995 agreement with Idaho.

