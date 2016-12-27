Colorado biz cashes in on adult onesies

One of the season's hottest Christmas gift will take you back to your childhood, but one Colorado company is cashing in on a hipster trend: onesie PJ's, made for adults.

"It makes you want to jump on a bed for sure," said Bethany Rich, an Arvada mother who loves to channel her inner child with her husband -- in their matching onesies. "I like that it doesn't have feet because I get really hot, and I need ventilation."

But these days, onesies are not your childhood pajamas.

On social media, you'll see them worn riding jet skis, in concerts, by celebrities and even camping.

One Denver company has tapped into what started as a hipster trend, but has turned into a big business.

"We actually here in Denver a couple of years ago had a onesie themed party, where we invited all our friends and everybody wore onesies," said Andrew DeBell, Co-founder of Funsies Onesies. "Something happened where our friends were so excited about it and it was kind of shocking in a way. We were like, 'Well, maybe we should look into this and see what kind of onesies are out there.'"

DeBell said they found plenty of cheaply made onesies and there were luxury onesies ("Who would pay $120 for a onesie?") but not much in between.

So they launched Funsies Onesies to fill the space of a high-quality onesie at a reasonable price, and the two-year-old start up just had a record November and December.

"This is our first profitable year, which is pretty exciting, year two only," said DeBell.

Next, they're looking at more patterns and colors, as well as possibly child sizes.

The onesies usually cost about $60, but there are frequently specials on the website and Amazon store.