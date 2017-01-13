Cirque du Soleil OVO invades Loveland for a spectacular acrobatic performance

High flying show is simply amazing - The Cirque du Soleil OVO show -- OVO meaning "egg" in Portuguese -- invaded the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland this week.

If you're into insects, this is your show! They have all kinds of crazy stuff, like ants, crickets and even spiders to make your skin crawl. This acrobatic show has some amazing costumes and spectacular aerial performances, coupled with some comedic moments to break it up and let the performers switch to another set.

Denver7 had the pleasure to watch some to the acts warm up and practice some precise routines -- sometimes 30 feet off the floor! At least 20 semi-trucks travel coast to coast. The crew brings its own washers and dryers, kitchen and medical staff.

There are all kinds of wardrobe outfits that are both colorful and skin-tight for all the crazy shows they put on. With a show this physically challenging, the performers have to stretch out and prepare constantly -- day in and day out.

As you will see in my photos, these guys are all over the place! Crawling on the floor, spinning, flying, dancing -- all the while making sure that all the acts are performed meticulously and safely for the soon-to-be stunned audience. Prepare to be wowed! Cirque du Soleil's OVO will swarm all over you for an awesome performance.

