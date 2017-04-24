LAKEWOOD, Co.-- Fire investigators are working to solve eight suspicious fires in the Green Mountain area.

A couple of acres burned in a Lakewood neighborhood last Wednesday. Property was left untouched, but the flames came close to an office building. Last week's fire was added to the list for West Metro Fire Department.

"That is unusual to have eight in five months," said fire chief Bruce Kral.

Kral said there are many times where they can't nail down the cause of the fire.

"It's very difficult to find a small piece of evidence, if there is any evidence," he said.

Denver7 took a close look at how fire investigators work to solve suspicious fires. Investigators start off by narrowing it down to where they fire started.

Fireworks, matches, cigarettes are items they may come across. In this case, they haven't found anything, but high winds can throw them off during the fire. The flames can spread out in different directions.

"We do the best we can to find out where it started, and we comb the area," said Kral.

People living near the area increase the chances of solving a case.

"We continue with a little bit more thorough questioning the people in the area," Kral said.

Firefighters battling the fire help, too. Their eyes are watching not only the fire, but for anything that stands out.

Kral told Denver7 they've had success in the past solving a case.

"Either anything from fireworks to kids playing. There are all sorts of things we discovered," Kral said