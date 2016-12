DENVER -- Missing something?

Denver International Airport says 45,000 items have ended up in their lost and found this year. Only about a quarter of it has been claimed.

The most common items are laptops and cell phones. Some of the unusual finds include a chainsaw and 70-inch TV.

If you do lose something, you better look soon. Items left for more than 30 days go up for auction.

