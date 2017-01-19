CDOT auditor fired at end of December over possible credit card misuse

Blair Miller
2:06 PM, Jan 19, 2017
Chris Wedor

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation’s director of audits was fired at the end of December amid an ongoing investigation into his use of a state-owned credit card.

CDOT Communications Director Amy Ford confirmed Chris Wedor was fired Dec. 29. He was hired in April 2016, Ford said.

“We were going through reviews and discovered irregularities,” Ford told Denver7. “When we discovered them, we immediately forwarded the investigation to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and terminated Chris Wedor.”

Ford said she could not provide further details since the case is still active with CBI.

The Associated Press reports that Wedor’s job paid $112,000 each year.

