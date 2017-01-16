Caught on camera: Denver officer helps man in wheelchair stuck in snow

DENVER – A surveillance camera happened to pick up a Denver police officer’s small act of kindness during a recent snowstorm.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the unnamed officer was on patrol in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 6 when he spotted a man in a wheelchair having a hard time getting across the street.

The snow was left over from a storm that dropped several inches on metro Denver.

When the officer spotted the man in the wheelchair struggling to make it across the street, the officer stopped his car, got out and pushed the man across the street to safety.

In the hours since the department posted the video online, more than two dozen people have posted comments praising the officer.

Denver7 reached out to the police department for comment but has not heard back.

