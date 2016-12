Watch again: Monarch Casino in Black Hawk building implosion

BLACK HAWK, Colo. -- It took just seconds for the Monarch Casino's parking garage to come tumbling down after explosions rang out in Black Hawk.

The planned 8:30 a.m. implosion made a path of rubble, but also made way for a massive project for the small gambling town.

The Monarch Casino Black Hawk announced its $400 million project that will see the construction of a 23-story hotel and spa.

Denver7 live streamed the event, which viewers can re-live by watching the video above.

Traffic in the area is returning to normal, as smoke cleared roughly 20 minutes after the implosion. The casino's services were all slated to return to normal at 11 a.m.

