‘Bonnie and Clyde' porch pirates hit Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Police are looking for two package thieves who could be described as the “Bonnie and Clyde” of porch pirates.

Video released Thursday shows the couple taking turns as they steal packages from homes in a Fort Collins neighborhood.

The pair are driving a small, white pickup with a crew cab. The man was wearing a shirt with a skull on it. The woman had her hair up in a bun. Police are hoping someone recognizes them.

The Fort Collins thefts are just one of hundreds of porch pirate cases police are working along the Front Range this holiday season.

In Jefferson County, officials said there have been 15 reports of porch thefts in the past month and six in the last weekend alone.

In Denver, there have been 33 reports of theft from porches this holiday season, which had netted 15 arrests.

