Body found in search for missing 6-year-old David Puckett in Aurora

Chief Metz said the family of missing 6-year-old is "devastated" although there hasn't yet been a positive identification.

AURORA, Colo. — The search for a missing six-year-old boy came to an apparent and tragic end on Tuesday when a child’s body was found in a pond at Olympic Park in Aurora.

While authorities are not yet confirming that the body is David Puckett, the boy disappeared from a home near the park on Saturday.

Police said investigators and the family had previously checked the pond, but didn't find any cracks in the ice. Aurora Police said divers were asked to check the pond after a search dog led them there.

Divers made the terrible discovery after following the lead of the team of dogs. 

Police said they notified David Puckett's family, and although there is not a positive identification, said the family is "devastated."

The coroner will identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Police said they are investigating the pond as a crime scene. Maps of the area show the boy had to cross a canal and a busy street, Yale Avenue, to get to the park.

David disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place. Police said they believed the boy voluntarily left home, they didn’t believe any foul play was involved.

David had disappeared before. He had walked away from school, police said. He was found safe that time.

This time, the FBI and blood hounds were called in to help, the community was invited to help in two searches and Monday afternoon an AMBER Alert was issued for Puckett because of the extended time David had been missing and because of the incoming cold weather.

David was reported missing about an hour after he disappeared on Saturday, police said.

