Board points to electrical malfunction in Granby ski lift death

Mark Belcher
5:20 PM, Jan 9, 2017
14 mins ago
fatal crash | granby | fatal accident | granby ranch | ski lift accident
GRANBY, Colo. -- After investigating the fatal accident at Granby's ski resort, the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board found an electrical issue may be to blame. 

An ongoing investigation into the crash that claimed the life of 40-year-old Kelly Huber, who visited from San Antonio, found weather, environmental factors and the actions of Huber and her family did not cause the crash. 

However, engineers with the board say a rare issue, described as a "rare dynamic event," occurred in the lift's electrical drive and control system. 

Despite the crash, the Granby Ski Ranch is now clear to reopen the lift after voluntarily shutting it down for investigation. 

There are stipulations with the ability to reopen, including only operating the lift via its diesel prime mover, which hasn't shown any malfunctions. 

Resort operators are also asked to disconnect the electrical drive from the lift, increase surveillance, increase visual and mechanical inspections and operate at a slow pace. 

The safety board said in its report it reserves the right to slow or shut down the lift, and it also left room for the continuing investigation to grow. 

The lift's accident was the first in over a decade in the state. 

---------

